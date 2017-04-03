This Doritos-themed promposal going viral

High school senior Shaedon Wedel may have had the cheesiest promposal ever, but it was also one of the sweetest.

Eighteen-year-old Shaedon recently asked his best friend’s sister, who happens to have Down syndrome, to the prom. Lucky for us, the whole thing was captured on video.

When 15-year-old Carlie Wittman walked outside to see Shaedon, she was immediately excited and began jumping up and down. She didn’t yet know, however, what was to come next. She began reading Shaedon’s shirt, which said, “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito but…” on the front, with “I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?” on the back. Shaedon then asked that important question: “Will you go to prom with me?” and handed Carlie a bouquet of flowers and (duh!) a bag of Doritos.

Her answer was, of course, “yes” and video and photos of the proposal have since gone viral. A Tweet with photos has being shared more than 100,000 times and the video on Facebook has more than 245,000 views.

Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal ???????? pic.twitter.com/z3Lc66YRW3 — Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) March 17, 2017

Shaedon said he has known Carlie’s older brother, Carson, for seven years and thinks of the Whittmans as a second family.

“Knowing her for seven years now, she’s brought nothing but joy to my life. Anyone who’s ever around her, she makes them laugh, she always has a smile on her face. She’s amazing,” Shaedon told KWCH.

So, why Doritos?

“I decided on the Doritos theme because I have known her for 7 years and there has not been a day that I have not seen her eat Doritos,” Shaedon told CBS News. “She absolutely loves them!”

And get this, Doritos heard about the proposal and Tweeted a pretty epic photo to Shaedon (!!!).

Congrats on a bold promposal, @shardonwedel and Carlie! We have a few plans to make your prom experience just as bold. pic.twitter.com/yk7PlSJ1A2 — Doritos (@Doritos) March 28, 2017

No word yet on if they will actually be taking a helicopter to the dance, but it doesn’t get any cooler than that! Shaedon and Carlie will be heading to prom together on April 22.

