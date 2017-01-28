Girl Scout cookies have made their way to Green Country for Cookie Warehouse Day

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma hosted its annual Cookie Warehouse Day so Green Country Girl Scout troops could pick up the cookies they sold.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma hosted its annual Cookie Warehouse Day so Green Country Girl Scout troops could pick up the cookies they've sold, and plan to sell. 

Saturday morning girl scouts, leaders, moms, dads and volunteers all gathered in Broken Arrow to move about 400,000 boxes of cookies sold by eastern Oklahoma Girl Scouts. 

They'll go on sale February 4, and booth sales start February 17.

