Girl Scout cookies have made their way to Green Country for Cookie Warehouse Day

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma hosted its annual Cookie Warehouse Day so Green Country Girl Scout troops could pick up the cookies they've sold, and plan to sell.

Saturday morning girl scouts, leaders, moms, dads and volunteers all gathered in Broken Arrow to move about 400,000 boxes of cookies sold by eastern Oklahoma Girl Scouts.

They'll go on sale February 4, and booth sales start February 17.

So jealous of the assignment that @AshleyHoltKJRH has today!



She gets to eat #GirlScoutCookies as troops pick up 400K+ boxes. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/iLv4cUVsGs — Will DuPree (@willrdupree) January 28, 2017

