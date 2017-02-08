Former church employee charged for embezzling roughly $245,000 from a Broken Arrow church.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Court records show, former Financial Secretary, Candy Tompkins, is charged with five counts of embezzlement after pocketing money from the Arrow Heights Baptist Church in Broken Arrow.

“As hard as this seems we have deliberately prayed for her and her family,” said Arrow Heights Baptist Church Sr. Pastor Andy Taylor.

Sr. Pastor Andy Taylor said it’s like a scab being pulled of a wound, knowing a former employee embezzled money from the Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

“The thing that we’re most saddened by is that the offerings of the great people here at Arrow Heights Baptist Church had been misused,” said Taylor.

Taylor said in April, an outside accounting firm discovered Tompkins pocketed roughly $245,000 dollars for her own personal use. Money, he said, would have gone towards church operations and activities.

“A great deal of our money that we use here goes towards those kind of outreach ministries and it’s those kind of ministries that it’s affected,” said Taylor.

Records also show Tompkins was charged in January for embezzling more than $6,000 from A-Best Roofing. The company, Taylor said, Tompkins worked for after leaving Arrow Heights. Taylor said although losing money has been tough, the church is moving forward.

“As the sheperd of the church I can make sure that this doesn’t happen again and our people are protected and most importantly that what they give to the lord and this church that we are stewards of is effectively used to do ministry and the community of Broken Arrow,” said Taylor.

Online records show Tompkins has not been arrested for either of her charges at this time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: