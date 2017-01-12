Ford recalls 816,000 more cars because of their Takata airbags

1:47 PM, Jan 12, 2017

WILMINGTON, DE - MAY 12: The Ford logo hangs on the curtain at start of the Ford Annual Shareholder Meeting at the Hotel DuPont on May 12, 2011 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

William Thomas Cain
Copyright Getty Images

Ford is recalling 816,000 more cars today because they have Takata airbags that could explode.

Click here to check your car for the recall.

You'll also get a recall notice from Ford if your car is included.

The Takata recall covers 42 million cars in the United States.

 

