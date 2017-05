Tulsa firefighters battled a house fire in midtown at the corner of Yorktown Avenue and 6th Street.

They say when they arrived around 4 a.m., the roof of the home was engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but they believe it started in the attic.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

