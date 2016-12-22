FBI, tribal police investigating shooting death

CREEK COUNTY, OKLA. - Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were investigating a homicide in Creek County Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the tribal police say 38-year-old Eric Spencer was found dead at a home near Kellyville at about 5 a.m. He said the FBI is assisting with the investigation.

The Lighthorse official said investigators are questioning one person in connection to the shooting death.

Stay with 2 Works for You for updates to this story.

