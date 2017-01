PAWNEE, Okla. - Famous advocate Erin Brockovich is partnering with New York-based law firm Weitz and Luxenberg to discuss what they're calling "fracking-induced earthquakes" in Oklahoma.

The group will hold meetings in Pawnee, Cushing and Stillwater Thursday, January 12, and Friday, January 13, to meet residents and explain their pending lawsuits.

According to the firm, Weitz and Luxenburg recently filed class action lawsuits in Pawnee and Cushing after they experienced powerful earthquakes.

The information for the meetings is below.

PAWNEE:

When: Thursday, January 12 at 12:00 pm

Where: The Pawnee Nation's Roam Chief Building

810 Morris Road

Pawnee, OK 74058

CUSHING:

When: Thursday, January 12 at 5:30 pm

Where: Cushing High School auditorium

1700 E. Walnut Street

Cushing, OK 74023

STILLWATER:

When: Friday, January 13 at 12:00 pm

Where: Oklahoma State University, Theater - 203 Student Union

S. Hester Street

Stillwater, OK 74078

