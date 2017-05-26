Family holds candlelight vigil for son while searching for answers in death

TULSA - A family holds a vigil in remembrance of their son while looking for answers in his death.

Deborah Fiegel, Ryan's mother, said it's hard to talk about, but she'll do anything for answers.

“To think of his body out there in that drainage ditch all alone. Did he suffer, was he afraid? Just it makes me think of all those things,” Fiegel said.

Friends, family and community members all gathered at the vigil planned by a complete stranger.

Bettina Rector.

They released purple balloons, Ryan's favorite color.

"I want it to keep his story alive,” said Bettina Rector, who heard about Ryan's story. "This could’ve been anybody’s child, and this is everybody’s child.”

Tulsa Police reported finding a body they later identified as 20-year-old Ryan Fiegel on April 21.

They found him lying in a viaduct near Victory Church on South Wheeling Avenue wearing all black with a bag tied around his head.

TPD said according to its investigation they're leaning toward accidental suicide, but have to wait for the Medical Examiner to complete its investigation.

The family saying they don't believe Ryan killed himself, offering a reward to anyone with information.

