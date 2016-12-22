Families in need receive Christmas Meal-In-A-Bag for their holiday dinners this weekend

TULSA - A local organization is giving families in need a Christmas Meal-In-A-Bag Thursday so they can enjoy a nice holiday dinner this weekend.

The program is geared toward helping families "in-transition or at risk."

Each bag has baking hens, yams, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dressing and dinner rolls.

Families will have two opportunities to get meals.

The first is Thursday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau located at 2015 East Pine Street.

The second is from 1-3 p.m. at the Memorial Drive United Methodist Church on East 15th Street.

It's first come, first serve.

The organization CGM is the community outreach team of Harvest House Christian Center Southwest.

About an hour in and the group has fed about 600 people. They say they'll definitely surpass last year's 1200 @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/sskVm9HSpv — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) December 22, 2016

