Emails show EPA's Scott Pruitt was in frequent contact with fossil fuel industry

12:28 PM, Feb 22, 2017

New Environmental Protection Agency Administrator  Scott Pruitt  seemed to try to reassure employees in his  first speech  at the agency Tuesday. "I believe that we as an agency and we as a nation can be both pro-energy and jobs and pro-environment — that we don't have to choose between the two," Pruitt said. "You can't lead unless you listen. I seek to listen, learn and lead with you to address these issues that we face as a nation," Pruitt said.  Pruitt was previously Oklahoma's attorney general. In that capacity, he sued the EPA  on multiple occasions .  Pruitt's nomination drew criticism from democrats and environmental activists due to  his doubts about  climate change.  The EPA works  to educate  the public and sets regulations aimed at reducing the contribution to climate change. SEE MORE: Trump's EPA Pick Says Something Unexpected About Climate Change Pruitt also used his speech to lay out some principles he said he hopes the agency follows. "Process matters, and we should respect that and focus upon that and try to avoid — not try to avoid, but do avoid abuses that occur sometimes. ... We need to be open and transparent and objective in how we do rulemaking and make sure that we follow the letter of the law as we do so," Pruitt said. His address came the same day the Oklahoma attorney general's office  said it abided  by  a court order  to hand over thousands of emails between Pruitt and fossil fuel companies.  Trending stories at Newsy.com Trump's Sanctuary City Fight Could Hurt His Infrastructure Plans Homeland Security Has New Plans To Crack Down On Illegal Immigration Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Says He's Advising President Trump

Despite some last-minute turbulence, the U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Senators voted 52-46  Friday to confirm Pruitt's nomination. One Republican crossed party lines to vote against him, while two Democrats went against the rest of their party to vote in favor. The vote came  hours after  a judge ordered Pruitt to release thousands of emails relating to his correspondence with oil, gas and coal companies. He has until Tuesday to do so. SEE MORE: Senate Panel OKs Scott Pruitt To Head EPA Despite Democrat No-Show Republican leaders pushed for the vote to proceed as usual despite the judge's ruling. But Democrats argued to delay it until after they see the emails in question. Democrats have opposed Pruitt since President Donald  Trump nominated him  in December. They opposed him primarily because he sued the EPA multiple times as Oklahoma's attorney general. Trending stories at Newsy.com Report: National Guard Considered For Trump's Immigration Enforcement In Presidential Rankings, Barack Obama Is Near The Top Fox News Anchor Is Calling Out The President For False Statements

WASHINGTON (AP) -- While serving as Oklahoma's attorney general, new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt was in frequent contact with fossil fuel companies and special interest groups working to undermine federal efforts to curb planet-warming carbon emissions.

This was shown by emails released under court order late Tuesday after an Oklahoma judge ruled that Pruitt had been illegally withholding his official correspondence from the public for the last two years.

The Republican-dominated Senate voted to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to lead EPA on Friday in a largely party-line vote. Democrats had sought to delay the vote until Pruitt's emails were released.

The more than 7,000 emails show Pruitt and his staff coordinating strategy with conservative groups funded by oil and gas companies and executives, including billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch.

