You can grab back-to-school basics for cheap at JCPenney's Black Friday in July sale
Check back-to-school shopping off your list
Sarah Kuta, DontWasteYourMoney.com
12:03 PM, Jul 27, 2017
41 mins ago
If you ask me, it's waaaay too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving.
But JCPenney is having a November-inspired sale this week with their "Black Friday in July" event.
We know you're busy so we saved you the trouble of having to sift through the sale to find the best deals. We found them for you!
But first, here are the details of the sale:
It's on through Saturday, July 29.
This sale is online only
Use the promo code BUYNOW37 at checkout for an extra 30 percent off
Get free shipping when you spend $99
Get free shipping when you have your items shipped to a store
If you're not into the whole online shopping thing, JCPenney will give you $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with this coupon (you can also score this same deal online with the promo code DEALS47). That coupon is also good for an extra 15 percent off select furniture, mattresses, custom blinds and shades. It's also good for an extra 10 percent off select watches and salon products.
Without further ado, here are some of the deals we found during JCPenney's Black Friday in July sale: