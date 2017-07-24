The Disney Store is having a big sale right now

The Disney Store is having a huge sale right now on everything from costumes to games to mugs.

The “Swell Sale” means you can see big savings — up to 70 percent off — on all things Disney. Plus, you can get free shipping when you spend $50 and use the promo code SHIPNOW.

Disney will also drop the price on this Mickey Mouse backpack to just $15 with any purchase (it’s regularly $29.95).

Each item that’s on sale will tell you whether or not it’s available for in-store reservation. Most of the items we looked at were only available online, though you may be able to find some that are eligible for in-store reservation.

Here are some of the best deals we could find at the Disney Store “Swell Sale.”

Disney Emoji Platform Flip Flops For Girls

How cute are these emoji flip flops? They’re on sale for 70 percent off at $2.99 (regularly $9.95).

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Mug

This “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” mug would make the perfect gift for all the diehard Star Wars fans in your life.

It’s marked down to just $3.99 from the original price of $14.95, a savings of 73 percent.

Mickey Mouse Popsicle Molds

These Mickey Mouse popsicle molds are sure to be a hit with your kiddos this summer. They’re on sale for just $4.97 (regularly $9.95).

These are just a few of the deals we found at the Disney Store. Visit the store’s website to see if items featuring your favorite character are marked down.

Exciting Updates Coming To Walt Disney World

Disney mega fans gathered in Anaheim, California from July 14-16 for the D23 Expo. This bi-annual convention typically brings lots of announcements of upcoming Disney projects. This year, audiences got almost more news than they could handle about what’s coming to Walt Disney World.

The next two to three years mark a number of milestones for the resort. And, Disney made it clear it has plenty of magic planned to celebrate. From new park attractions to transportation systems, here are 14 of the most exciting updates coming to Walt Disney World soon!

Walt Disney World Theme Parks

When you think of Walt Disney World, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the theme parks. With four parks to choose from, everyone can find something fun and exciting to do on vacation. Disney announced some big changes coming to the iconic parks.

Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World’s first—and probably most famous—park will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021. Park Imagineers have a number of new experiences for guests to enjoy in the coming years.

“Tron” Roller Coaster

The biggest announcement was a new “Tron” cycle roller coaster coming to Tomorrowland. This coaster has its roots in Shanghai Disneyland and its popularity will carry it overseas to Florida. Riders will climb on board futuristic cycles for a wild ride through a “Tron”-inspired universe. The new ride is planned to open in 2021, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the park.