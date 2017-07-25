Fab or Fail: 3 DIY back to school supplies

It's back to school time so Jimmy Rhoades is testing out three popular DIY school supply projects to see if they're fabulous or an epic fail.

1. Lipstick USB

This one is a back to school project that takes your basic flash drive and makes it much cuter. Not at all more functional, just much cuter.

2. T-Shirt Bag

This one is super easy for the kids to make and they can even put their books in this cool bag.

3. Duct Tape Lunch Box

That’s right, you can actually make a cool lunch box, or more so a back pack out of this, proving there is nothing you can't do with duct tape. The kids are going to love it!

Save money this back-to-school season, but still have the kids looking fresh thanks to these three DIY projects.