You'll need special solar eclipse glasses to safely view the total solar eclipse that spans across the country on August 21.



You can either purchase the glasses online through retailers like Amazon, or you might be able to snag a pair from your local library — for free!



The Space Science Institute's National Center for Interactive Learning, STAR_Net Libraries and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation have teamed up to provide more than 2 million solar eclipse glasses to 4,800 libraries across the United States.



To find a library near you, use the interactive map of participating libraries.

These are glasses with solar filters designed specifically for looking at the sun.



Regular sunglasses won't do the trick, and without the special spectacles, staring at the sun can cause severe and permanent eye damage.



On August 21, the entire United States will have at least 60 percent of the sun blocked out by the moon, and the entire sun will be blacked out along a narrow path stretching from Oregon to South Carolina.

