TULSA, Okla. - A high-speed police chase ended with a crash and an arrest early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 7700 block of East King Street.

Tulsa Police say officers noticed the suspect driving erratically on South Memorial Drive and tried to stop the car, but the suspect took off. Speeds reached 90 miles per hour during the chase in city streets.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed through a chain link fence on East King Street. Officers say the driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but they caught up with him about a block away from the scene.

Officers put the suspect in handcuffs and took him into custody. Police say he'll be facing several traffic violations including reckless driving and eluding officers.

The female passenger in the car was also put in handcuffs, but later released.

