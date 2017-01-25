Dozens show up to offer opinons on what next Vision 2025 Route 66 project in Tulsa will look like

TULSA-- City leaders and the commission responsible for putting Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 back on the map when it comes to tourism are collecting feedback about an upcoming park project.

About 50 people showed up to a meeting Tuesday to brainstorm about the future of what a Route 66 revitalization project will look like.

The Route 66 Commission says Avery southwest Plaza will be on the west side of the historic bridge and connect the Riverparks trails with the bridge and other nearby attractions. It is one of the few remaining projects under Tulsa's Vision 2015 plan approved back in 2003 by voters.

Some of the many ideas proposed by people who came to the meeting included: comfort facilities including water fountains and restrooms, more lighting along the bridge, access to the under spaces of the bridge and a Route 66 themed skate park.

the park would stretch from the front of the historic bridge near Riverside and Southwest Boulevard and 17th street.

