Dozens of north side Tulsa residents come out for west side grocery store tour

TULSA— For years, people in North Tulsa have been starving for a full-scale grocery store to serve the community. Plans are underway to bring a new save a lot store to the city’s north side, but some residents are skeptical.



Cassandra Stewart often drives miles out of her way to find better shopping options.



“Some of the meat be spoiled and some of the produce like the lettuce and things like that because the withered, ” she said.



That’s why city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper is doing a series of bus tours, to show people a new option. Dozens came out for the first bus tour that left from the north side and ended at the west-side Save A Lot.



Honor Capital owns and operates the store on Southwest Boulevard.

It’s a group of military veterans who are now on a mission to bring grocery stores to underserved areas across the country.



City leaders hopeful the north side Tulsa Save A Lot store will be a success and help to shrink the so-called food desert there.



Honor Capital is the group who owns the west side store. They are still scouting out locations on the north side for their new store. They hope to have it open sometime in 2018.



