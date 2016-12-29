Dozens of employees are without jobs after Tuesday's fire at ICES Coporation

35 ICES employees lose jobs after fire - CLEVELAND, OKLA-- City officials said the airplane parts manufacturing company is one of Cleveland’s biggest employers. They said ICES Corporation started in the owners garage in Cleveland, so keeping the company in the town is a top priority.



“It’s really devastating for something like this to happen, it hurts,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Ryan Murray.



Today roughly 35 ICES Corporation employees are without jobs, after a fire destroyed the building where airplane parts are manufactured and shipped around the world.



“As a business owner it’s your worst nightmare is when you come to your business and it’s up in flames, not only as that, as an employee. There’s your job,” said Cleveland Mayor Brian Torres.



Cleveland Mayor Brian Torres said losing ICES, will hurt the town financially.



“It is a major impact to us with 35 employees you’re probably talking a million dollars in excess revenue,” said Torres.



Firefighters said the fire started from a malfunction with a buffer two employees were using to sand the floors. They said both employees are now recovering from serious burns and smoke inhalation.



“They were working through a temp service and I believe one of them was fixing to start working full time on Monday,” said Chief Murray.



Torres said although it’s too early to tell if ICES will rebuild, he said the city’s goal is to keep the company in the city where it started.

“I’ve contacted 2 places here in the local area to hopefully that they will remain in Cleveland. I told Mike last night whenever I was visiting with him that we’ll do whatever we can do to keep him here," said Torres.





City leaders said 90 percent of ICES employees are from Cleveland.

