Dozens gather on police week to honor Tulsa deputies and officers who have died in the line of duty

TULSA - Dozens gathered at Chandler Park Thursday to honor Tulsa deputies and officers who have fallen in the line of duty while serving for the city of Tulsa.

Hosted by the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office, guests of the ceremony read off the names of deputies who were killed while serving in area neighborhoods and communities.

Sheriff, Vic Regalado, expressed the importance of the memorial service and recounts losing a fellow officer while serving under the Tulsa Police Department.

"As a Tulsa police officer, I was a young officer when Dick Hobson was killed in an alley chasing a robber. Fortunately that was the only officer that was killed in the line of duty during my time in the Tulsa Police Department," Regalado said.

Shortly after the flag ceremony Oklahoma Republican National Committee Director, Matt Pinell, spoke on behalf of the party and President Trump regarding the continued efforts to help the families of fallen officers.

"Really trying to accelerate payments to these families and breaking through the bureaucratic red tape is something that the President talked about on the campaign trail and it's something he is delivering now as President," Pinell said.

As National Police Week continues, city officials are looking for ways to better community policing within Tulsa and utilize lessons learned from the shooting of Terrance Crutcher by TPD officer Betty Shelby in September of 2016.

"Figuring out in a peaceful, intelligent manner the answers to many of the problems we continue to face in law enforcement and providing that service to our communities," Regalado said.

