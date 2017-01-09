WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at CJ's One Stop near Wagoner Monday morning.

According to deputies, a man entered the store with a revolver wearing a bandana on his face and demanded cash.

The suspect then fired a round into the ceiling of the store before taking cash from the register. No one was injured.

Sheriff says armed robbery suspect took about $450 during robbery at CJ's One Stop east of #Wagoner. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/k9orXtoOfY — Will DuPree (@willrdupree) January 9, 2017

Deputies describe the suspect as a white man wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a dark colored hoodie and brown boots.

Surveillance footage shows clerk handing over cash during armed robbery at store. Man completely covered. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/j9ViN1w55Z — Will DuPree (@willrdupree) January 9, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: