10:36 AM, Jan 9, 2017
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at CJ's One Stop near Wagoner Monday morning.

According to deputies, a man entered the store with a revolver wearing a bandana on his face and demanded cash.

The suspect then fired a round into the ceiling of the store before taking cash from the register. No one was injured.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white man wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a dark colored hoodie and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.

