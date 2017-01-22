Current, former major leaguers, Yordano Ventura, Andy Marte, die in Dominican crashes

11:38 AM, Jan 22, 2017
3 hours ago

Kansas City Royals star pitcher  Yordano Ventura died  early Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Local police told ESPN  the accident happened near the town of Juan Adrián, but other details weren't immediately available. SEE MORE: MLB Star José Fernández Killed In Boating Incident As the  team released a statement  sending thoughts and prayers to Ventura's family, tributes  cropped up online  from fans, broadcasters and other athletes. Ventura had been with the Royals  since 2013 . He pitched during two World Series, including the team's 2015 championship win. Ventura had a 38-31 record and a 3.89 ERA. He was 25 years old. Trending stories at Newsy.com Tom Brady Really Wants People To Stop Asking Him About Trump The Raiders Are Trying To Leave Oakland After A Stadium Dispute 2017 Hall Of Fame Vote Shows Baseball Could Be Softening On Steroids

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it's not clear if Ventura was driving.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the capital.

