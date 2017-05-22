Construction on new Berryhill Fire Station nears completion

BERRYHILL, OKLA. -- For roughly 30 years, Berryhill firefighters have worked out of a 4,000 square foot station. But pretty soon, they’ll be moving into a brand new facility four times that size.

“Really this just expands our capability to interact and communicate with the public in many different ways at the same time,” said Berryhill Fire Chief Michael Hall.

Hall said the new fire house on 41st Street is a major upgrade, with more storage areas and four new bays for fire trucks.

“It has all the things you need to include, a day room for firefighters, sleep quarter for firefighters a kitchen for firefighters,” said Hall.

He said the new building also includes a 3,000 square foot community center.

“The space is rated for about 300 people which would be more than enough to have a reunion there,” said Hall.

Hall said the new station is not only a better space for current firefighters, but for the future generations to come.

“A new facility really changes the dynamics of an organization because people see growth and they think that’s interesting, i want to be apart of it, so we’re anticipating a lot more people wanting to be involved in this,” said Hall.

Firefighters expect the new station to be finished in the next couple of months.

