Closing arguments in Cedric Poore's quadruple murder trial started Friday morning

TULSA - Closing arguments began Friday morning in the quadruple murder trial for Cedric Poore, who's accused of killing four women with his brother James in 2013.

By about 11:20 a.m. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had been delivering his closing argument for more than an hour, trying to convince the jurors for the final time that Cedric Poore did help his brother James murder Kayetie Melchor, Rebeika Powell, Julie Jackson and Misty Nunley.

James Poore was given four life sentences in prison for the crimes.

The D.A. began his arguments asking the jury to use their common sense. He then recited a quote a witness said they heard the brothers say to each other the night of the murders, "Are you ready to do this, bro?"

He went through countless witnesses, friends, family and evidence the jury had seen throughout the trial.

The defense team challenging his facts along the way.

Family members sat in the courtroom emotional when crime scene photos were shown, some having to leave the room.

The jury received a 20 minute break before Kunzweiler continued his arguments Friday afternoon.

