City crews working to repair Tulsa water line break

TULSA, Okla. -

Around 7:30 a.m. city crews finished repairing a water main that broke near 73rd St. and Mingo.

The break left about 120 apartments and 30 businesses without water temporarily.

According to the City of Tulsa's website, it received the call about the water main break around 6 p.m. on Monday.

