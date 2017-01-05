Child dies of flu in Rogers County, third flu death in the state this season

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - Health officials say a child in Rogers County died from the flu in the last week.

It's the third flu-related death in Oklahoma this season.

Officials say a total of 152 people have been hospitalized or died from the flu since September 1st, 2016.

Health officials say the best prevention against the flu is to receive the vaccine.

The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading the virus to family and other people.

