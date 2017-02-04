Fire and explosions at Tulsa Port of Catoosa chemical plant

Crews from multiple agencies responded after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning to a fire and explosions at a chemical plant at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

Fire officials say three employees were in the building at the time, but there are no reports of injuries at the at the Advanced Research Chemical facility.

The company's website says they "service a wide array of industries including military defense, semiconductors, battery materials, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automotive components, textiles, agricultural solutions, surfactants and industrial cleaners."

Stan May with the Tulsa Fire Department says the fire was contained to an office area and no chemicals were released.

2 Works for You has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

