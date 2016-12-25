Chances for severe weather could impact Christmas Day travel

"It Could freeze tonight and be hot tomorrow," said Resident Sandy Parker.

TULSA-- Eric Cooper and his family were hoping for a white Christmas this year, but instead they'll be preparing for severe weather.

"It's Oklahoma so it doesn't really surprise me," said Cooper.

With more drivers expected on the roads Christmas Day, Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to keep a safe distance between other cars especially during severe storms.

"As always as any other driving conditions we need to keep, I would suggest 5 to 7 seconds between you and the next car just to limit you're liability or a possibility of a crash," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Riggs.

Troopers also suggest letting off the gas if the roads are too slick, or if strong winds shift your car.

"Check your mirrors if you can too make sure visibility is okay and get to a lane to the exterior to the right so you can assess," said Trooper Riggs.

Cooper said knowing storms are on their way, he won't be traveling this Christmas.

"Going to stay in town, so it's probably a good thing if there's severe weather coming," said Cooper.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook:

▼ Story Content (0)