Cedric Poore receives life sentence on four counts of felony murder

TULSA, Okla. - Cedric Poore was sentenced to life without parole on four counts of felony murder today.

A jury convicted Poore last week on all counts in the 2013 quadruple murder of four women.

His brother, James Poore, was also convicted in the murders, and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: