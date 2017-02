PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- A substitute teacher in Pawhuska has been released from jail after being arrested for indecent exposure for doing a cartwheel while wearing a dress and no underwear.

According to officials, Lacey Sponsler has been released from custody after bonding out just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say Sponsler told students she wasn't wearing underwear garments before she did the cartwheel. Sponsler reportedly told students to destroy a video of the incident captured on smartphones.

