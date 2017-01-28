Tulsa Police: Car crashes into Swiss Rolanda Apartments in midtown Tulsa Saturday morning

TULSA -- Police are searching for a car that police say drove into a midtown apartment building.

Police say they responded to the Swiss Rolanda Apartments Saturday morning after receiving reports of a car crashing into a building.

A woman inside the building says she heard a loud bang. Police say the woman also saw a white car driving away from the scene.

Police were able to gather pieces of the car they say will be submitted as evidence as they continue the search for the suspect.

No one was injured, say police.

