Campgrounds remain closed on Keystone Lake following last week's flooding

KEYSTONE LAKE, OKLA. -- Before heading to Keystone Lake on Monday, Steve Tomlin said he knew the water would be high, but didn’t realize how high it actually was.



“We’ve been up here over the years when the water was high and it’s never been, to our memory, this high before,” said Tomlin.



Park Rangers said 25 out of 41 Keystone Lake campsites are closed because of last week's flood. They said the water is 26 feet above normal. Officials said it depends on what’s coming into the lake and how much can be released to determine when the water will go down.



“Currently we’re releasing about 30,000 cfs and our inflows are pretty well dropped out which means we don’t have very much inflow coming in right now,” said Park Ranger Lindsey Cooper.



They said with boat ramps, trails and picnic tables underwater, the park is forced to cancel reservations.



“As far as setbacks, it’ll take a little bit to get all this flood debris cleaned up and maybe replace some picnic tables, replace some gravel,” said Cooper.



Tomlin said the flooding isn’t going to get in the way of him enjoying the lake.



“As old retired people we can make the best of our time here, we’re not playing bad mitten or anything. Just enjoying the scenery,” said Tomlin.



Crews turned off electrical units and pulled out breakers in the water. Park Rangers want to remind those who do get out on the lake to be mindful of the hazards in the water and to wear a life jacket.

