Broken, dead tree limbs and branches become bigger concern during cold winter months

TULSA-- You can still spot plenty of tree damage in Green Country after storms ripped through last summer.

Tree experts say those falling limbs- even small pieces of a branch can be dangerous-- even deadly in some cases.

2 Works For You reached out to a tree removal expert about what to look for and how to prevent falling limbs from causing damage.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: