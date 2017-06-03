British authorities at two scenes of bloody violence

LONDON (NBC News) - British police said they were dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge Saturday and now report London police also said armed officers have responded to another incident at Borough Market.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. One told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

"We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement," he told Sky News.

In the second incident, the London Daily Mail reported:

Three men with '12 inch knives stab pedestrians after mowing down up to 20 people - including a police officer - with a white van amid reports of gunfire as bomb squads are scrambled to busy night spot.

There have been unconfirmed reports of at least seven victims being stabbed.

Witness said she saw three people with what appeared to be their throats cut.

There are also currently unconfirmed reports of gunfire on Southwark Street.

Armed police and bomb squad are at the scene and boats are searching Thames.

