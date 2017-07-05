Bristow family of 10 loses everything after their home caught fire over the weekend

BRISTOW, Okla. - A family of 10 lost everything when their home caught fire over the weekend.

“It makes my stomach hurt just knowing that we’ll have to start all over," said mother of eight Kamrynn Johnson.

Five years worth of memories now lay in her front yard.

“It’s a blessing we weren’t here when it happened.”

The family was out of town for a wresting tournament.

“We got woken up about 7 o’clock in the morning from my neighbor calling telling us that our house was on fire.”

That neighbor remembers coming out of her house and seeing the smoke.

She and her family jumped into action kicking in the front door.

“They had to crawl on their hands and knees to get through there because the smoke was so thick," said her neighbor who didn't wish to go on camera.

Relieved when they found the only damage was to material possessions.

“The house, that’s replaceable, family’s not.”

"We get here and the house looks fine, like it hasn’t been touched," Johnson said. “Then we open up the front door and see it’s just a pile of rubble.”

Her kids struggling to make sense of it all.

“They ask me for little things that were in their bedrooms like their books or a certain pair of pants that they wanted and there’s no going back, there’s no getting it back, it’s gone.”

The only pictures saved, marriage photos she found in the front yard.

A physical reminder that while tomorrow isn't promised, it's their faith that has to last.

“If we lose our faith we lose it all.”

The family is sharing a single bedroom at a grandparents house, asking the community for help to find a place to stay.

You can help the family here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: