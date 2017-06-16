Body found near Tulsa County Jail Friday morning, according to Tulsa Police

TULSA -- Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found behind the Tulsa County Jail Friday morning.

According to police, the man, who appears to be in his 40s, was beaten to death.

TPD is investigating a body found near the jail downtown. Police say it is a male possibly in his 40s who was beaten to death. pic.twitter.com/iDG7hkZniT — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahHatfield) June 16, 2017

