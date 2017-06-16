Body found near Tulsa County Jail Friday morning, according to Tulsa Police

9:08 AM, Jun 16, 2017
1 hour ago
TULSA -- Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found behind the Tulsa County Jail Friday morning.

According to police, the man, who appears to be in his 40s, was beaten to death.

2 Works for You has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

