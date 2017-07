MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in McCurtain County.

According to OSBI, deputies located a body they believe is that of 41-year-old Harold Jones, who was recently reported missing from the Broken Bow area.

Jones and his pickup were reported missing July 5. OSBI was requested after police in Texas made a traffic stop involving the missing truck.

Several law enforcement agencies are working to recover what is believed to be Jones’ body from an old well. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSBI Hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

