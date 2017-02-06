Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announces Tulsa Area African American Commission Monday

TULSA -- History was made in Tulsa Monday as Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper announced the creation of a much needed commission.

The Greater Tulsa Area African American Commission will be used to make sure African American’s voices are heard.

Members will give advice to city and county officials to encourage and promote unity and understanding among the African American population.

"For anyone to look at the history of Tulsa and think that we don't have a lot of work to do on racial reconciliation in Tulsa, they're just not paying attention,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The commission will have a total of 23 members with 12 serving as representatives of critical community organizations.

The commission will join the ranks of four other human rights commissions. The Hispanic and Indian Affairs, Human Rights, and the Mayor’s commission.

