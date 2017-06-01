Better Business Bureau warning Oklahomans about new scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning Oklahomans about a scam going around.

The scam involves people getting a phone call about grant money they’ve just been awarded.

The Better Business Bureau says victims are then asked to send money to cover the taxes and processing fee for the grant.

Anyone who receives such calls is asked to report them to the Better Business Bureau. For more information, or file a report with the BBB, click here.

