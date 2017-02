BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- A Bartlesville mother was arrested Sunday after allegedly beating her young daughter.

Deputies say on February 5, they were called to a Bartlesville hospital after a 5-year-old claimed her mother beat her.

Deputies say when they entered the room, they noticed the child had injuries to her mouth, eyes and neck.

According to an affidavit, when deputies asked the young girl what happened, she said “my mom beat me up.”

When deputies asked the child’s mother what happened, she reportedly told them “I lost my temper.”

Julienne Kincaid was arrested for felony child abuse.

