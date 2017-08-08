Authorities searching or inmate who escaped Choctaw County Jail

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate they say escaped from the Choctaw County Jail Monday night.

Officials with the Choctaw County Jail say Aaron Victory Sr. 38, escaped around 9:20 Monday night through the roof of the gym.

Victory is a federal inmate the jail was holding for an upcoming preliminary hearing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: