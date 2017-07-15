At least three dead in Hawaii high rise hotel fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii - At least three people are dead after a large fire broke out at a Honolulu high-rise condominium building on Friday, sending flames and smoke billowing out from the tower’s upper floors and causing people to flee to safety.

Three people have been confirmed dead, officials said,and some 12 people were treated by paramedics. Four people, including one firefighter, were rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The fire at the Marco Polo condominium building, which does not have sprinklers, broke out at around 2:15 p.m. local time (7:15 p.m. CDT) and fire crews fought it for hours before the blaze was declared under control shortly before 7 p.m., officials said.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the folks that lost their lives, and the folks that lost their possessions in their apartments," Honolulu Fire Department Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves told reporters Friday evening.

"We're going to go room by room, go back though and do a secondary search to make sure we haven't missed anybody," he said.

