TULSA-- Hundreds of Pro-life supporters participated in an annual March For Life in Downtown Tulsa on Sunday. They're marching against Supreme Court case Roe Vs. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973.

The march started at The Holy Family Cathedral and ended with a rally at the H.A. Centennial Chapman Green. People held signs and marched peacefully through downtown in an effort to come together and support their pro-life views. Several pro-choice supporters also showed up to the march, saying abortion is a woman's decision. However, pro-life supporters say ending a human's life before they can make their own decisions is unfair.

"Our country is founded on people not only defending ourselves, but those who can't defend themselves and babies can't defend themselves, and that's a human being," said Tulsa County Republican Party Chairman Mike Ford.

"Women's medical choices and reproductive choices are their own decision. Them and their doctor and nobody else, religion and or anyone else has any right to detract or say a woman cannot make her own medical decisions," said Activist Peggy Pianalto.

This is the eight annual March For Life in Tulsa. The National March For Life is being held in Washington D.C. this Friday.

