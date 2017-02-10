An Oklahoma House Bill aims to protect domestic violence victims from their abusers

TULSA - House Bill 1466 aims to give domestic violence victims control back over their lives after abuse.

The bill written by State Representative Elise Hall would issue a court order requiring cell phone and utility companies to put the victim's bills in their own name.

In a statement Hall said, "The bill is aimed at protecting victims and giving them a sense of comfort knowing that they can prevent their phones and their utilities from being controlled by their abusers."

Domestic Violence Intervention Services Associate Director Donna Mathews said she supports the measure.

“Some of these partners are abusive in a lot of ways and controlling and manipulative in a lot of ways that we can’t imagine," she said.

She's worked with victims who could've used this measure.

“She was looking for a job here and when people called her back about the job they got a vile message that he had hacked in and left," said.

Read the entire bill below, and follow its progress here.

It passed through a committee of 10-0, and now heads to the full house.

In a study by the Violence Policy Center, Oklahoma ranked fourth in homicides of women by men in 2014.

The study went on to say that about 93% of women murdered are killed by someone they know.

