TULSA - An elderly man is dead this morning after he was hit by a car near 71st and Mingo.

Police say around 7 a.m. Sunday it appeared an elderly man was walking to a nursing home from McDonald's but wasn't using a crosswalk when he was hit.

A woman called police reporting she found a body in the street.

When police responded they say the man was already dead.

Police blocked the street off during their investigation when the suspect showed up and turned himself in.

Officers say he told them he saw the story on the news and thought he may've been involved but wasn't sure so he came back.

On the scene police said the suspect's car matched the debris they found in the street near the victim.

Police say the suspect was never under arrest, and they released him from questioning. They say he didn't violate any traffic laws.

The case will move to the Tulsa district attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

The nursing home did not have a statement, and isn't releasing the victim's name out of respect for the family.

