TULSA - American Waste Control says the week after Christmas is its busiest week for recycling, so it will begin its program "Unboxing Christmas" to use your waste to benefit the community.

The items you recycle are made into new products instead of going to a landfill.

It has over 500 centers for you to drop off your wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, plastic boxes and more for free. Find a full list of what you can drop off here.

Also, find a location near you here.

Some of the proceeds from the company's increased recyclable material sales go to the Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank.

The program does NOT accept plastic bags, electronics or Christmas trees.

However, you can take your trees to the American Waste Control's Tulsa Indoor Dump to recycle for free.

