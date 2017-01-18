After a record setting year for homicides in Tulsa, a violent start to 2017

TULSA— When it comes to murders in Tulsa, 2017 is picking up right where 2016 left off.

After a record setting amount of homicides last year, there has been five murders in the first few weeks of the new year.

From a police perspective, the city’s 87 murders since the start of 2016 can be discouraging. The killings are sparking a conversation from all corners of the city from people who are looking at ways to end the violence.

“We have to identify those individuals we have to talk to those individuals we have to confront those individuals we have to become the solution and until we overcome our fear there will not be a solution this type of activity will continue on,” said Minister Alvin Muhammad.

Minister Alvin Muhammad advocates approaching people who are known trouble makers and let them know violent behavior won’t be tolerated in your neighborhood.

Muhammad admits that could be dangerous, he says there is strength in numbers.

“We have to come out and take charge of our communities we have to police our own communities,” he said.

Sgt. Dave Walker says he’s noticed some trends during his 35 years in law enforcement.

“That generation we lost in the 80’s are now grandparents to the ones who are committing these crimes…. I don't know how you change that other than those people having children need to take care of their children,” Walker said.



