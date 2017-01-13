Addicted 2 Cuffs Facebook group hosts event to break second Guinness World Record in one year

TULSA - More than 900 tickets were ordered by Tulsans hoping to help the Addicted 2 Cuffs Facebook group break the Guinness World Record for the most people playing the Monopoly board game at one time.

The group, affiliated with the local jewelry store Rustic Cuff, managed to capture the world record for the most people playing the game Bunco at once in early 2016 and leaders organized a new challenge to add to their resume.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Michael Empric, says breaking Guinness World Records require strict attention to detail in order to be successful.

"Everyone has to play for 30 minutes. That means not on their phone, not going to the bar to get a drink, not using the bathroom. If they can do that and have more than 605 people successfully do that, they could break this record," Empric said.

The previous record was set by a group in Singapore in 2016. However, group leaders were confident they would be able to break the mark by at least 100 participants.

Addicted 2 Cuffs founder, B.J. Weintraub, says the group was started to help create a community centered around giving and large scale events such as Monopoly game night help reinforce the groups mission.

"The whole group Addicted 2 Cuffs, A2C, has really become a community, a sisterhood, a cuff family if you will that like to bond and they all have something in common. They love Rustic Cuff," Weintraub said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: