Adam West, television's Batman, dead at 88

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) - Adam West, the actor best known for his starring role as the Caped Crusader in the 1960s Batman television show and movie, died in Los Angeles Friday night, his family said in a statement.

He was 88.

"It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news...Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia," the West family wrote in a statement posted to the actor's Facebook page. "He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today."





