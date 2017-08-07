A tree goes through a Broken Arrow woman's home as a tornado rips through Green Country

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - It wasn't only Tulsa that was hit with Sunday morning's destructive tornado, as a Broken Arrow woman is picking up the pieces of her home after a tree went through it.

It looks like a construction zone.

“I just prayed for the angels to protect me and watch over me and they did," said Carol Carlson, the Broken Arrow woman who now has to stay with family.

She's just grateful to be alive as she remembers how quickly things took a turn.

“It was raining and thundering and I thought I’d better get up and check to see if everything’s ok.”

She headed downstairs.

“It was just, not even minutes.”

When the unthinkable happened.

“All of a sudden, I heard this big bang and it sounded like a bomb.”

A giant tree went through her family room.

“I knew there was something wrong, and I knew I had to call my daughter.”

Her son-in-law rushed to her side, and by the looks of the front of her home wasn't sure what he'd find.

“We came into the living room and saw this horrific mess."

He calls the giant hole a new built-in skylight, thankful he can have a sense of humor since things could've been much worse.

“Thank God that she wasn’t in this room as she is often times because who knows, she may not be here today," said Carol's son-in-law Greg Jeffries.

Clean-up is now in full swing, and while Carol is unsure when she'll be able to live in her home again, you won't find her complaining, but counting her blessings.

“And I am at peace and things are going to be for the glory of God.”

Her family is very grateful for the Broken Arrow Fire Department who they said was there immediately and helped them with the cleanup.

They expect to have an adjuster come out Monday to assess the damage.

