A Muskogee first grader switches schools because of bullying

MUSKOGEE, OKLA-- “It’s very hard. I worry everyday about my child going to school now,” said Parent Valerie Miller.

Seven year-old Awtum Miller said she was scared to go to school everyday.

“Because of the 3 little bullies,” said Awtum Miller.

Her mother, Valerie Miller said three boys would physically and mentally abuse her daughter on a daily basis.

“They would push her down, they would hit her they would tell her some mean things. Her father passed away in October, they told her that she had injured her father and needed to injure herself. They threatened to kill her,” said Miller.



Miller said when she approached the school about the issue, administrators told her the bullies were suspended.

“The children being suspended didn’t help, to me truthfully, I believe it made it worse,” said Miller.

She said the bullying didn’t stop. And her only option was to switch schools. A switch she didn’t want to have to make, but Awtum said she feels safe at her new school.



“I’ve got friends and everybody is nice,” said Awtum.

2 Works For You reached out to Muskogee Schools. They said the district takes each bullying incident seriously.

They said Miller’s bullying incident was investigated thoroughly. Administrators said those with concerns about bullying contact the school district. They also have a hotline number you can call to report bullying anonymously. (918) 200-9836.

